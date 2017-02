02-14-2017 | 18:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Judge Remands Company's UCL Claims Related To Trademark

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on Feb. 10 granted an exclusive licensee's motion to remand its claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims related to the alleged unauthorized use of a trademark, finding that it did not waive its right to remand the action (SWC Inc. v. Elite Promo Inc., No. 16-cv-07071, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19513).