02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Oracle Appeals Java Fair Use Ruling To Federal Circuit In Google Copyright Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a Feb. 10 appellant brief in the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Oracle America Inc. asserts error in a trial court's finding that Google Inc.'s copying of certain elements of its Java technology constituted fair use, arguing that the court failed to consider Google's misrepresentations and harm to the Java market (Oracle America Inc. v. Google Inc., No. 17-1118 and 17-1202, Fed. Cir.).