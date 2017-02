02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Denies Roxane Request For Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Novartis AG patent covering a tumor treatment will not be the subject of an upcoming inter partes review (IPR), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board announced Feb. 13 (Roxane Laboratories Inc. v. Novartis AG, No. IPR2016-01461, PTAB).