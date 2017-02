02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Owner: Rehearing Of Federal Circuit Summary Affirmance Is Warranted

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A January affirmance without opinion of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a dispute over the results of an inter partes review should be reheard, the patent owner told the Federal Circuit Feb. 9 (Leak Surveys Inc. v. FLIR Systems Inc., Nos. 16-1299, -1300, Fed. Cir.).