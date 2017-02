02-14-2017 | 18:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Panel Says Pension Plan Participant Has Standing To File Suit

NEW YORK - A Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Feb. 10 issued a summary order vacating a New York federal judge's ruling that a pension plan participant does not have standing to sue on behalf of himself, his pension plan and other similarly situated Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans over alleged improper fiduciary conduct (Landol Fletcher v. Convergex Group LLC, et al., No. 16-734, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2459).