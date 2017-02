02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Issues Order Terminating DR-CAFTA Claims Against Costa Rica

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After investors opted to not pursue any remaining claims against the Republic of Costa Rica in relation to their investments in a land development project, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Feb. 10 issued an order terminating the case without prejudice (Spence International Investments, et al. v. Republic of Costa Rica, No. UNCT/13/2, ICSID).