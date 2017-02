02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Enforces $16.6M Award, Finds Morocco Was Not Primary Jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Feb. 10 granted a petition to confirm a $16,666,677 international arbitral award issued in a dispute over an agreement for a construction project, finding that the Kingdom of Morocco failed to show that it was the primary jurisdiction for the case (Salini Costruttori S.P.A. v. Kingdom of Morocco, No. 14-cv-2036, D.D.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19044).