02-14-2017 | 18:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Substantially Denies Dismissal Of Claims In Securities Class Action

DENVER - Shareholders have pleaded a majority of their claims against defendants in a securities class action lawsuit against a drug maker, certain of its current and former executive officers and others, a federal judge in Colorado found Feb. 9 in ruling on three different dismissal motions (Sonny P. Medina, et al. v. Clovis Oncology Inc., et al., No. 15-2546, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 18795).