02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Suit Filed Over Exploding Vaping Device In California State Court

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man filed a product liability suit on Feb. 9 against a tobacco shop that sold him a vape and the makers of the vape and its parts after the device exploded and caused him to burn himself (Christopher Crowder v. Tobacco Expo, et al., No. RIC 1702394, Calif. Super., Riverside Co.).