02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 22 Plaintiffs: California Utility Is Liable For Arsenic, Uranium In Drinking Water

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Multiple California residents, in separate lawsuits based on a boilerplate complaint, on Feb. 13 filed their third amended complaints against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PGE) alleging that they had suffered "irreparable harm health injuries as a direct result of being poisoned with chemicals" from PGE's operations (Barbara A. Vinson v. Pacific Gas & Electric Company, No. 16-514, C.D. Calif.).