02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Allows Borrower's Foreclosure-Related Claims To Proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After finding that claims asserted by borrowers whose property was sold at a trustee's sale even though they allegedly received assurances from lenders that the loan was current were sufficiently pleaded, a California federal judge on Feb. 14 denied a lender's motion to dismiss the case (Charles Hawkins, et al. v. Bank of America N.A., et al., No. 2:16-cv-00827, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20912).