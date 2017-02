02-15-2017 | 18:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge: Claims Alleging Wrongful Antitrust, Monopolizing Conduct Are Related

ORLANDO, Fla. - Judgment was entered in favor of insurers on Feb. 15, one day after a Florida federal judge found that there is no further coverage owed to insureds for lawsuits alleging that they have intentionally engaged in wrongful antitrust and monopolizing conduct in an effort to dominate the health care service industry (Health First Inc., et al. v. Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation, et al., No. 15-718, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20320).