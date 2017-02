02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Plan Is Governed By ERISA, California Federal Judge Determines

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Feb. 10 denied a plaintiff's motion to remand a disability suit to state court because the disability plan at issue is not a "church plan" and is governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Melvyn L. Durham v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America et al., No. 16-8202, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19402).