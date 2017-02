02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Insured's Breach Of Contract Is Barred By 2-Year Statute Of Limitations, Judge Says

DENVER - A two-year statute of limitations precludes an insured's breach of contract claim against its insurer for denied coverage for property damage to commercial properties, a Colorado federal judge ruled Feb. 13 (The Pinewood Townhome Association Inc. v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., No. 15-01604, D. Colo.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19999).