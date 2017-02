02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Denies Objection, Says Magistrate Judge's Discovery Order Was Proper

SALT LAKE CITY - A federal judge in Utah on Feb. 13 denied an insolvent insurer's objection to a magistrate judge's order compelling discovery of certain categories of information sought by a group of the insolvent insurer's former directors and officers (Western Insurance Company v. Dick L. Rottman, et al., No. 13-cv-00436, D. Utah, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20709).