02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Rules In Insurer's Favor In Suit Arising From Superstorm Sandy Flood Damage

CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on Feb. 14 granted a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by insureds seeking a declaration that they are entitled to coverage and compensatory damages stemming from the insurer's purported mishandling of their Superstorm Sandy flood claim (Herbert Ruth and Danna Ruth v. Selective Insurance Company of America, No. 15-2616, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20534).