02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - District Of Columbia Federal Judge Awards $3 Million In Copyright Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following a December ruling that Poland's national public television broadcasting company committed copyright infringement, a District of Columbia federal judge on Feb. 14 ordered the defendant to pay $3.06 million in damages (Spanski Enterprises Inc. v. Telewizja Polska S.A., No. 12-957, D. D.C, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20465).