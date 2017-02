02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Dismisses Software Diagnostic Hacking Claims For Lack Of Jurisdiction

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on Feb. 13 granted a motion filed by the CEO of an electronic company and a Chinese corporation to dismiss claims for copyright infringement and trade secret misappropriation, finding that the court lacked jurisdiction over them because their conduct did not constitute purposeful availment (Ford Motor Co., et al. v. Autel Us Inc., et al., No. 14-13760, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19595).