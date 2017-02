02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Excessive Taxes Class Suit Dismissed For Failure To State A Claim

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Feb. 14 dismissed a class suit accusing a retailer of charging excessive taxes on purchases where coupons are used, holding that the New York Tax Commission has the exclusive responsibility for examining those types of claims (Susan Kupferstein, et al. v. The TJX Companies, Inc., No. 15-5881, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20720).