02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Fact Issue On Police Officer's Liability With Admission Of Expert Opinions

MADISON, Wis. - Based on admitted opinions from police practices experts and forensic pathology experts, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Feb. 13 that what happened between a police officer and a deceased man is "sharply and genuinely disputed" and thus, whether the officer's use of force was objectively unreasonable is an issue that must be resolved at trial (The Estate of Tony Robinson Jr., ex rel. personal representative Andrea Irwin v. The City of Madison, Wis., and Matthew Kenny, No. 15-502, W.D. Wis., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20733).