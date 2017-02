02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Request To Reopen Discovery Denied In Pom Wonderful MDL

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Feb. 14 denied a request to reopen discovery, in an effort by plaintiffs to support a renewed motion for class certification, in a multidistrict litigation challenging the marketing of pomegranate juice, finding that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate diligence (In re: Pom Wonderful LLC Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation, No. 10-2199, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20854).