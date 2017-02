02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Appeals Panel Reverses Summary Judgment In Wrongful Death Suit

HOUSTON - A Texas appellate panel on Feb. 14 found that a trial court erred by denying summary judgment to a hospital accused of failing prevent a patient, who was later killed by a train, from escaping because under Texas law, the hospital was immune from the suit and not subject to a waiver of immunity (OakBend Medical Center v. Domingo Martinez Jr., No. 14-16-00199-CV, Texas App., 14th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 1215).