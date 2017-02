02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Claims Processor Must Not Contact Nuclear Waste Settlement Class Members

DENVER - A federal judge in Colorado on Feb. 14 ordered a third-party claims-processing company to cease communications with members of a settlement class in connection with a $375 million deal between residents and Dow Chemical Co. related to injuries suffered from exposure to nuclear waste (Merilyn Cook, et al. v. Rockwell International Corp., et al., No. 90-181, D. Colo.).