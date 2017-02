02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Jury Should Decide If Asbestos Was Specified By Accused Company

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A federal judge in South Carolina on Feb. 13 denied a valve company's motion for summary judgment, holding that it must be left to a jury to decide whether the company specified the use of asbestos in its valves and whether that asbestos was a substantial cause of a former naval officer's mesothelioma (James Wilson Chesher, et al. v. 3M Company, No. 15-cv-2123, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20706).