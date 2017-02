02-15-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Panel Reverses, Says Lead Paint Poisoning Claim Should Be Dismissed

NEW YORK - A New York appellate court on Feb. 10 reversed a trial court ruling and concluded that a realty management company was entitled to summary judgment on a lead-poisoning claim on grounds that the plaintiff failed to show that his cognitive deficits were caused by exposure to lead-based paint (Adrian T., by his mother and natural guardian Filiberta T. v. Millshan Realty Co. LLC, No. 2751, 22004/06, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 1047).