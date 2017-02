02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Claimant's Suit Was Timely Filed, California Federal Judge Says

SAN FRANCISCO - A disability claimant's suit alleging wrongful termination of benefits was timely filed, a California federal judge said Feb. 13 after determining that the plan's three-year limitations period did not begin to run until after the 180-day deadline to appeal the termination of benefits ended (Nancy Hart v. UNUM Life Insurance Company of America, No. 15-5392, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20198).