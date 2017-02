02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insureds Failed To Comply With Post-Loss Obligations, Florida Panel Says, Reverses

MIAMI - A Florida appeals panel on Feb. 15 reversed a lower court's ruling compelling appraisal against an insurer in a Hurricane Wilma coverage dispute, finding that the insureds failed to comply with their post-loss duties under their insurance policy (State Farm Florida Insurance Co. v. Jose R. Fernandez and Sandra Fernandez, No. 3D16-1441, Fla. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 2004).