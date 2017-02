02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insureds Failed To File Suit Within 1-Year Limitation Period, Federal Judge Says

LOS ANGELES - Because insureds seeking coverage for damages to their home caused by a sewage backup did not file their lawsuit against their insurers until well after the policy's one-year limitation period expired, a California federal judge on Feb. 13 granted the insurers' motion for summary judgment and dismissed the insureds' complaint in its entirety (Jacqueline Keller. et al. v. Federal Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-3946, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20820).