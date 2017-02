02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Joinder Of Adjuster Was Improper, Federal Judge Rules In Denying Motion To Remand

DALLAS - Finding that an insured improperly joined an insurance adjuster in a dispute over coverage for storm damage, a Texas federal judge on Feb. 14 denied the insured's motion to remand and dismissed the claims against the adjuster without prejudice (Hutchins Warehouse Limited Partners v. American Automobile Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-3336, N.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20417).