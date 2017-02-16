02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge Recommends Entering Default Against Doctor, Clinics For Fraud

NEW YORK - A federal magistrate judge in New York on Feb. 13 recommended that a federal judge enter default judgment against a doctor and the clinics he owned for common-law fraud and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for his role involving the submission of fraudulent bills and kickbacks for referring patients to doctors for medical procedures that were not necessary (Government Employee Insurance Company v. Roger Jacques, M.D., et al., No. 14 Civ. 5299, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20195).