02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Washington Federal Judge Denies Motion For Summary Judgment On Bad Faith Claims

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on Feb. 13 denied an insurer's motion for summary judgment on an insured's claims for bad faith in an environmental coverage dispute because the judge previously found that the insurer breached it duty to defend and any estoppel argument is now irrelevant to the disposal of the insured's bad faith claims (King County v. Travelers Indemnity Co., et al., No. C14-1957, W.D. Wash.).