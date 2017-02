02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Magistrate Judge: Deny Sanctions In Copyright, Trademark Case

NEW YORK - A request for sanctions pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1927 by a prevailing copyright and trade dress infringement defendant should be denied, according to a Feb. 13 ruling by a New York federal magistrate judge, who found that plaintiff's counsel did not commit fraud upon by failing to quickly correct perjured depositions (Crown Awards Inc. v. Trophy Depot Inc., No. 15-1178, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20393).