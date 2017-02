02-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Finds Truck Drivers Cannot Claim Damages Under Safe Harbor Provision

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on Feb. 15 issued his findings of fact and conclusions of law on causes of action asserted by truck drivers in relation to wage and rest break claims, finding that judgment should be entered in favor of a transport company on all of its claims (Todd Shook, et al. v. Indian River Transport Co., No. 1:14-1415, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21522).