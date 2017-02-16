 Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 10th Circuit: 'Extreme' Destruction Of Trade Secret Evidence Warrants Sanction
  • Portal
  • Mealeys
  • News Headlines
  • Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 10th Circuit: 'Extreme' Destruction Of Trade Secret Evidence Warrants Sanction

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 10th Circuit: 'Extreme' Destruction Of Trade Secret Evidence Warrants Sanction

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Trade Commission (ITC) properly barred a Turkish company from importing products using opaque paint polymers into the United States for 25 years - the harshest sanction possible - as punishment for destroying computer evidence in violation of a discovery order in a misappropriation of trade secrets investigation, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held Feb. 15 (Organik Kimya San ve Tic, A.S., et al. v. International Trade Commission, et al., Nos. 15-1774, 15-1833, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2623).

Find full version on lexis Advance®
Access this news story on lexis.com®
RSS Feeds Print
Share