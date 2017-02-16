02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 10th Circuit: 'Extreme' Destruction Of Trade Secret Evidence Warrants Sanction

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Trade Commission (ITC) properly barred a Turkish company from importing products using opaque paint polymers into the United States for 25 years - the harshest sanction possible - as punishment for destroying computer evidence in violation of a discovery order in a misappropriation of trade secrets investigation, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held Feb. 15 (Organik Kimya San ve Tic, A.S., et al. v. International Trade Commission, et al., Nos. 15-1774, 15-1833, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2623).