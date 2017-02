02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Dana Gas Says London Arbitral Tribunal Issued Award Against Kurdistan

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates - A United Arab Emirates gas company on Feb. 14 announced that a London tribunal has issued an award in its favor, finding that the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) breached an underlying agreement and delayed its progress in completing a project.