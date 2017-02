02-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Illinois Federal Judge Won't Exclude Expert In Case About Bone-Lengthening Device

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Feb. 15 denied a motion by an orthopedic device manufacturer to exclude the testimony of a plaintiff expert about an alleged flaw in the device (Timothy Bellas v. Orthofix, Inc., No. 14-9623, N.D. Ill., Eastern Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21166).