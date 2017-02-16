02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Dismisses Case Against UAE Company, Rejects Alter-Ego Theory

TACOMA, Wash.- A Washington federal judge on Feb. 14 granted a motion filed by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company and another entity to dismiss claims related to an underlying dispute under a medical services software agreement, finding that removal of the case was proper because it related to an international arbitral award and that a plaintiff failed to prove its alter-ego theory (Cerner Middle East Limited v. Belbadi Enterprises LLC, et al., No. 16-5706, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20828).