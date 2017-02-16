02-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Proposed Class Has Standing To Sue Over Defeat Devices

BAY CITY, Mich. - A federal judge in Michigan on Feb. 14 granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit of purchasers of 2015 Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles that contained a defeat device designed to cheat emissions tests, finding that the plaintiffs had standing and that the case should not be stayed pending an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Jason Counts, et al. v. General Motors, LLC, No. 16-cv-12541, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20277).