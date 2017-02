02-16-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Says Trade Secret Damages Valuation Expert Testimony Will Be Allowed

DETROIT - A federal judge in Michigan on Feb. 13 adopted a special master's recommendation that the testimony of a certain expert should not be excluded from a trade secrets damages suit (MSC.Software Corporation v. Altair Engineering, Inc., et al., No. 07-cv-12807, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19733).