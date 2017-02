02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Securities Investment Adviser's Opinion On Mortgage Lending Practices Is Barred

RALEIGH, N.C. - Excluding a securities investment adviser's testimony because he is not qualified as an expert on mortgage lending practices and policies, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Feb. 14 that genuine issues of fact exist concerning negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and bad faith claims against a bank to survive summary judgment (Paul B. Hetzel v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., No. 13-236, E.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20293).