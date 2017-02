02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Arizona High Court Considers Asbestos Take-Home Exposure Case

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court on Feb. 14 agreed to hear a woman's case claiming that state law imposes liability for take-home asbestos exposures, according to the court's docket (Mary Quiroz, et al. v. Alcoa Inc., et al., No. 16-0248, Ariz. Sup.; 2016 AZ S. Ct. Briefs LEXIS 221).