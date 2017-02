02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Flint Water Crisis Defendants: Court Should Consider Rulings From Other Courts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Some of the defendants sued by residents of Flint, Mich., in connection with that city's lead-contaminated drinking water crisis on Feb. 15 filed a brief in Michigan federal court contending that the court should consider decisions issued in other cases pertaining to the Flint water crisis (Tamara Nappier v. Richard Snyder, et al., No. 16-636, W.D. Mich.).