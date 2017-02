02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Jury Awards $5.4 Million To Family In Engle Progeny Suit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida jury on Feb. 14 awarded a total of $5.4 million to a family after finding that two tobacco companies were responsible for a woman's addiction to cigarettes, which led to her lung cancer and death (John Brown v. Philip Morris USA Inc., et al., No. 15-002451-CI, Fla. 6th Jud. Cir. Pasco Co.).