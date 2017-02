02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Groundwater Contamination Case Should Be Stayed Pending Appeal, Groups Argue

TRENTON, N.J. - Environmental advocacy groups on Feb. 14 filed a brief in New Jersey federal court contending that the court should stay their groundwater contamination case against NL Industries Inc. pending appeal (Raritan Baykeeper Inc., et al. v. NL Industries Inc., et al., No. 09-4117, D. N.J.).