02-16-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge In C8 Injury MDL Vacates Orders In Light Of Global Resolution Of Claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The federal judge in Ohio presiding over the multidistrict litigation against E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. for alleged injuries connected to exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid (known as C8) on Feb. 14 issued an order vacating all current scheduling orders because the parties have informed the court that they have reached a global resolution of all cases comprising the MDL (In re E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. C8 Personal Injury Litigation, MDL No. 2433, No. 13-2433, S.D. Ohio).