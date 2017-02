02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Finds No Support For Discrimination Claim Against Lenders

BOSTON - A Massachusetts federal judge on Feb. 15 granted a motion filed by a loan servicer and a bank to dismiss the second amended complaint filed by a property owner, who alleged that she was denied a loan modification because she is a minority home owner, finding that she failed to sufficiently plead her claims (Januris Hernandez De Leon v. Ocwen Loan Servicing, No. 16-cv-10402, D. Mass., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21264).