02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit: Insurance Policy Bars Damage Caused By 'Subsidence'

SAN FRANCISCO - Claims against a mutually insured subcontractor for damage caused by "subsidence" are excluded under an insurance policy, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 14, finding that an insurer had no duty to defend and thus was not responsible to share in costs incurred by a defending insurer (St. Paul Mercury Insurance Co. v. Navigators Specialty Insurance Co., No. 14-56723, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2586).