02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Substantial Evidence Supports Plan Denial Of LTD Benefits, Ohio Federal Judge Says

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The denial of a claim for long-term disability (LTD) benefits was not arbitrary and capricious because the claimant was provided with a fair review procedure and substantial evidence supports the denial of benefits, an Ohio federal judge said Feb. 14 in granting the plan's motion for judgment on the administrative record (Angela Schofield v. Nationwide Insurance Cos., et al., No. 16-371, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20687).