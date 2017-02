02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Apple Takes Aim At University's Channel Coding Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patent issued to the California Institute of Technology covering channel coding and error-correcting codes would have been obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the art, Apple Inc. asserts in a Feb. 16 petition for inter partes review filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Apple Inc. v. California Institute of Technology, No. IPR2017-00702, PTAB).