02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge: Misappropriation Of Trade Secrets Claims Against Samsung Are Time-Barred

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Feb. 14 granted Samsung's motion to dismiss trade secret misappropriation claims in a lawsuit challenging the ownership of augmented reality technology, finding that these claims under California and New York law are barred by their respective statutes of limitations (GeoVector Corp. v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., et al., No. 16-02463, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20872).